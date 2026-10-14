India’s Gravure Community Meets Under the GRA Umbrella

Association gathering in Mumbai

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA), together with its Indian members, hosted the “India Gravure Hi-Tea & Reception” in Mumbai on 26 August 2026. According to the association, the event marked the first time India’s gravure community had gathered under the GRA umbrella. Five companies supported the event as sponsors.

The “India Gravure Hi-Tea & Reception 2026” took place at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. Together with its Indian members, the Global Rotogravure Association brought together guests from India’s gravure industry for a reception. In its event recap, the association highlighted the gathering’s inaugural nature: according to the GRA, India’s gravure community came together under the international association’s umbrella for the first time.

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The event thus placed the relationship between the GRA and its members in India at the centre of the gathering. This shared setting highlighted Indian companies’ involvement in the international association. The title “Hi-Tea & Reception” reflected the event’s character as a reception and industry gathering.

Support from Five Companies

Jupiter Laminators, Kohli, Narendra Gravure, Pelican and TCPL sponsored the event. The GRA expressly thanked all five companies for their support. It also acknowledged the attendance of its guests and the contribution of all other supporters to the event’s success.

In its recap, the association described the reception as a success. The published statement focused on bringing the industry together and on the support provided by the participating companies. It did not include attendance figures, details of individual discussions or information about potential follow-up activities.

For the GRA, the Mumbai gathering therefore marked its first joint event with India’s gravure community in this format. The recap centred on the gathering itself and the involvement of members, guests and sponsors.