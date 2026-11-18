GRA

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) celebrated its 70th anniversary in Munich with guests from the international gravure industry. The International Gravure Days, held from 7 to 9 October 2026, became a celebration of personal connections. The Bavarian evening, in particular, with its traditional brass band, ceremonial beer keg tapping and guests dressed in traditional costumes from their home countries, demonstrated that this association has both a rich history and a genuine enthusiasm for celebrating together.

Birthdays are occasions when things can get a little louder. At the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA), a traditional Bavarian brass band took care of that. Brass instruments, a festive hall, raised beer glasses and, right in the middle of it all, guests from the international gravure industry: the anniversary celebration at the Augustiner Schützenhalle brought together elements that might not seem an obvious match at first glance. But on this particular evening, a global industry association and Bavarian hospitality proved to be an excellent combination.

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Smiling faces, guests raising their glasses to one another and long rows of tables dressed in white beneath a magnificent chandelier: the gala evening offered plenty of opportunities to enjoy the anniversary together. Green curtains, wall decorations and mounted antlers gave the hall its distinctive character. Add the traditional brass band, and Munich provided a setting full of local colour for this special birthday.

The evening was one of the highlights of the International Gravure Days, which the GRA hosted in the Bavarian capital from 7 to 9 October 2026. The occasion was a milestone: 70 years of working together as an association, 70 years of exchanging ideas and a community that has grown far beyond its European origins. The motto, “Strong Tradition. Stronger Future.”, captured this spirit. In Munich, however, it was above all the people who brought those words to life.

Munich: A Meeting Place for the Gravure Family

The choice of location was deliberate. Munich is home to the association’s headquarters and is closely connected to its history. For the anniversary, the international gravure community was therefore returning to its roots. At the same time, the city gave the celebrations a distinctive flavour. After all, anyone hosting a birthday party in Munich has a certain home advantage when it comes to the social programme.

The conference took place at the Munich Marriott Hotel City West. The programme began on 7 October with the Management Meeting and an informal get-together. The following day combined the conference with the anniversary dinner, while a visit to the Spaten Brewery rounded off the event on 9 October. The three days provided ample opportunity to renew acquaintances, make new contacts and enjoy conversations extending beyond everyday business matters.

It was precisely this atmosphere that the GRA emphasised in its review of the event: the pleasure of meeting colleagues and friends from around the world again, the personal relationships and the shared enthusiasm for gravure printing. At first, these may sound like the familiar ingredients of an association gathering. In Munich, however, they came together in a celebration where the community clearly took great pleasure in marking its birthday.

An International Celebration with a Bavarian Toast

For the dinner at the Augustiner Schützenhalle, the GRA had extended an invitation that suited the occasion perfectly: guests were welcome to wear either formal evening attire or traditional clothing from their home regions. In advance, the association had suggested examples ranging from dirndls and lederhosen to saris and kurtas, kimonos and dashikis. According to the GRA, many guests embraced the idea and arrived wearing their traditional national or regional dress.

This made the association’s international character particularly visible. Being part of a global community did not mean setting aside one’s own cultural identity. Instead, the Bavarian surroundings provided a common meeting place. It was a charming way to celebrate diversity: an anniversary with a dress code that, refreshingly, allowed for many different interpretations.

The musical entertainment was provided by the traditional brass band. Its instruments were as much a part of the festive setting as the white tablecloths and Bavarian surroundings. The hosts set the Bavarian tone, while the international gathering turned the evening into a celebration of its own.

GRA President Simon Sonn also had a role to play that required a certain degree of coordination. He took on the ceremonial tapping of the beer keg. For a brief moment, a wooden mallet and beer tap became part of his presidential responsibilities. The president of a global association facing a very local challenge: moments like these give an official anniversary celebration a personal touch. And they are likely to remain in the guests’ memories long after the evening itself.

Seventy Years – and a Talent for Celebrating Together

In Munich, the GRA could look back on a history that began in 1956 with the founding of the European Rotogravure Association (ERA). It has operated under its current global name since 2025. The association was therefore celebrating its 70th birthday having adopted a new name only the year before. A willingness to embrace change is clearly not something it lacks.

As the historical anniversary article published on the VerpackungsDruck & Converting website illustrates, the association was initially formed by publication gravure printers from Western Europe. Over time, packaging and decorative gravure printing gained importance, while cylinder manufacturers and suppliers broadened the membership. The community evolved alongside the industry it represented. Today, the association brings together companies from different areas of gravure production and from various regions of the world.

Apparently, the ability to combine serious responsibilities with a sense of humour was part of the association’s character from an early stage. As the historical review on the VDC website recounts, the ERA President appeared in Darmstadt in 1960 with a “lifebuoy” for the gravure industry. Two years later, in Oslo, the joining of interests between ERA and the American Gravure Research Institute was staged as a “marriage”. Even back then, the members knew how to celebrate their cooperation with a touch of humour.

A Community with a Global Outlook

Just how far the association’s reach has expanded was already evident at the 2025 event in Istanbul. There, the International Gravure Days took place under the GRA name for the first time. Simon Sonn of 4Packaging Africa was elected President, while Kaku Kohli and Mandy Wang became the first representatives from India and China to join the Board. By the time of the anniversary celebrations in Munich, the association had therefore firmly established an identity extending well beyond Europe.

The importance of personal encounters to the work of an association is also something GRA Head Stefani Dhami emphasises. In an interview published on the VDC website on 14 October, she described her role as bringing people together, building trust and developing solutions collaboratively. After 14 years of working for the association, she understands the value of these connections. Her focus on the people behind the companies was particularly fitting for the Munich anniversary.

For Dhami, the success of an event is measured by what emerges from these encounters: a joint project, an initiative or a long-term partnership. With this in mind, the GRA intends to further develop its international and regional event formats and strengthen its exchange with universities and the next generation of industry professionals. From this perspective, the positive atmosphere of a gathering has a value that extends well beyond the evening itself. People who enjoy talking to one another have a good foundation for future cooperation.

A Birthday Celebration with More to Come

The association’s regular business also continued during the anniversary event. At the Management Meeting, Frank Hüning of Saueressig was elected to the Board. He succeeds Stephan Lammers, who has retired from Saueressig. The association thanked Lammers for his commitment and contributions to its work. Thus, alongside the reflections on seven decades of history, there was also an opportunity to thank a longstanding colleague and welcome a new Board member.

The three-day programme concluded with a visit to the Spaten Brewery. Following the gala evening, the Bavarian theme therefore enjoyed an encore. The visit provided a fitting conclusion to the event in its Munich setting and offered another opportunity for personal encounters outside the conference room. After three days, the guests went their separate ways, but the memories of this anniversary are likely to stay with them for some time.

In her review of the event, Stefani Dhami, Head of GRA, thanked the participants, contributors, sponsors and supporters. Above all, she highlighted the warm spirit of friendship and togetherness. And therein lay the special quality of this anniversary: an international industry celebrated its shared history while demonstrating just how much enjoyment can come from being part of such a community. Seventy years certainly calls for a toast. And in Munich, accompanied by a traditional brass band, there could hardly have been a more fitting way to raise a glass.