One Year After the Management Buyout

Almost one year after the management buyout, the Saueressig Group’s strategic realignment is taking shape. The independent company is investing in technology and production capacity. At the heart of these investments is a 105-metre-long, highly automated production line for gravure cylinders at its headquarters in Vreden, Germany.

Independence gives Saueressig greater entrepreneurial freedom. During its first year, the company has further developed its organisational structures and adapted its processes to the new setup. “A management buyout brings many changes and presents everyone involved with new challenges. For us, the key was to communicate openly and work together to find solutions. We have achieved a great deal over the past year and are confident that we are on the right track,” says Markus Pennekamp, CEO of the Saueressig Group.

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Automated Production of Shafted and Hollow Cylinders

With a total length of 105 metres, the new automated production line in Vreden is, according to the company, one of the longest automated gravure cylinder production facilities in Europe. It comprises more than 25 machines and storage capacity for over 500 cylinders. The planned production output exceeds 140 cylinders per day.

A distinctive technical feature is the integration of automated production processes for both shafted and hollow cylinders within a single production system. This is intended to enable Saueressig to respond flexibly to different cylinder requirements. The line is currently under construction, with commissioning scheduled for early 2027.

To accommodate the new facility, production areas are being modified, machines are being delivered and individual manufacturing stages are being coordinated – all while regular production continues. “A project of this scale requires considerable resources and presents significant logistical challenges. What matters is that we remain focused on our objectives and ultimately have a production line that meets our high standards,” explains Roman Gevers, COO of the Saueressig Group.

Automated workflows and digital quality assurance are designed to ensure stable processes and reproducible results. For printers and converters, the company expects these improvements to provide greater planning reliability, shorter lead times and dependable order processing, even for larger production volumes.

Changing Requirements in Packaging Printing

New materials, evolving packaging concepts and regulatory requirements are shaping the development of packaging printing. These include the European Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). Initial requirements, including restrictions on certain substances and conformity documentation, have applied since August 2026. Further requirements relating to labelling, recyclability and material use will be introduced gradually, with supplementary EU legislation providing more detailed provisions.

These developments present specific challenges for packaging printers. Changes in material properties can affect print performance, while new labelling requirements may necessitate adjustments to print data and printing tools.

“The key is to incorporate new requirements into the development process at an early stage. Together with our customers, we coordinate materials, design, reproduction and printing processes to develop solutions that are technically reliable, economically viable and reproducible on an industrial scale,” says Frank Hüning, CSO Packaging at the Saueressig Group.

Saueressig supports customers throughout the process, from material and printing process consultancy to design, reproduction, colour management and engraving. These closely coordinated services enable the company to provide comprehensive support from the initial concept through to the finished printing tool.

With locations in Germany, Poland and Indonesia, the company focuses on customer proximity and efficient communication. In particular, the positive development of its Surabaya facility in Indonesia, as reported by the company, is strengthening the group’s presence in the Asian market.

“Over the past year, we have initiated important changes and made targeted investments in our future. We now want to build on these achievements together, seize new opportunities and continue to develop the SAUERESSIG Group in a focused and consistent manner,” says Markus Pennekamp.