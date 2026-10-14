Kody Equipments joins the Global Rotogravure Association

Machinery for flexible packaging

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) has welcomed Kody Equipments Pvt. Ltd. as a new member. Based in Ahmedabad, India, the machinery manufacturer develops and produces equipment for gravure printing and flexible packaging converting. Its portfolio ranges from printing presses and laminators to slitting, inspection and rewinding systems.

Kody Equipments Pvt. Ltd. has joined the Global Rotogravure Association. The company serves flexible packaging manufacturers, designing, manufacturing, supplying and exporting printing and converting machinery. According to the GRA, Kody has more than 25 years of experience, with over 1,500 machines installed and operating worldwide.

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The association’s new member supplies equipment for several stages of flexible packaging production. Alongside gravure printing, its portfolio covers lamination, slitting and rewinding, as well as roll inspection and reworking. Accessories and spare parts complete the offering.

Gravure presses with up to nine colours

Kody’s gravure printing range includes the Nuzen ELS RS-791. On its product page, the manufacturer specifies a maximum web width of 1,300 mm and a maximum mechanical speed of 350 m/min. The press accommodates up to nine colours, with printing cylinder repeat lengths ranging from 400 to 950 mm. The listed reel specifications include a diameter of 1,000 mm and a weight of up to 1,000 kg.

These figures represent the manufacturer’s stated machine specifications. Maximum mechanical speed should not be equated with the production speed achievable across all substrates and jobs. Kody lists several unwinding and rewinding configurations, including turret, shafted and shaftless systems.

Lamination and converting

According to the GRA announcement, Kody’s lamination portfolio comprises solventless, solvent-based and combination laminators. In addition to printing equipment, the company therefore supplies machinery for producing multilayer packaging structures.

Slitter rewinders form another part of the range. On its website, Kody lists the Nuzen S-917 and D-917 models with maximum mechanical speeds of 400 m/min. The stated maximum mechanical speed for the Nuzen S-737 is 500 m/min. The listed web widths for these machines are 1,300 and 1,650 mm.

Inspection rewinders and doctoring rewinders complement the portfolio. The latter are used for roll reworking. The GRA announcement identifies both equipment categories without providing further details about their configurations or performance specifications.

An internationally active machinery manufacturer

Ahmedabad is the base for Kody’s international business. The installed base of more than 1,500 machines cited in the GRA announcement covers markets worldwide. The announcement does not provide a breakdown by region or machine type.

The GRA identifies gravure printing technology, machine performance and international customer support as key areas of expertise contributed by its new member. Kody adds a supplier to the association’s network whose equipment covers both printing and major stages of subsequent flexible packaging converting. No specific joint projects associated with the membership were announced.