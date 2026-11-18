Prepress and laser technology

Effective 9 October 2026, Heliograph Holding GmbH acquired all shares in SPGPrints Austria GmbH from the Dutch SPGPrints Group. The companies will continue their cooperation in sales and service.

Following the acquisition, SPGPrints Austria GmbH, based in Langkampfen, Austria, is now a wholly owned member of the Heliograph Group. The Germany-based technology group operates internationally in the fields of prepress, processing technology, engraving systems and laser technology for the printing industry.

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According to the companies, the merger brings together complementary expertise in prepress and printing technology. The acquisition expands Heliograph’s product portfolio and is intended to provide a stronger foundation for the further development of SPGPrints Austria.

For customers and business partners, continuity of support remains a key priority. SPGPrints Austria will continue to work with the SPGPrints Group’s global sales and service network, maintaining access to its technical expertise, services and international sales structures. Existing contacts at SPGPrints Austria will remain unchanged.

In addition, SPGPrints Austria will continue to serve as the exclusive distributor of SPGPrints textile consumables in Europe, including rotary screens and digital textile printing inks.