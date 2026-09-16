AI-assisted classification after print inspection

AVT AutoEdit AI evaluates detected print defects

AVT has made AutoEdit AI available for its Helios 100% print inspection systems. The AI-assisted module classifies detected print defects and supports decisions on which sections of a printed roll need to be removed during converting. In packaging printing, documenting these quality decisions is also relevant, particularly for food, pharmaceutical and personal care applications.

While the inspection system detects defects at production speed, subsequent assessment often remains a manual process: operators review the logged defects on a virtual roll and decide which sections are saleable and which should be removed at the slitter rewinder. According to AVT, shorter runs, a growing number of variants and personalised print jobs are increasing the workload involved in this review.

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AutoEdit AI operates after Helios inspection and before automatic waste removal at the slitter rewinder via AVT Workflow Link. The module assigns each detected defect to one of three categories: saleable, non-saleable or requiring further review. Cases the model cannot assess with sufficient confidence are referred to the operator for a decision.

Integration into the existing workflow

The module runs within PrintFlow Manager, the interface operators already use to review the virtual roll and control the converting workflow. Classifications are displayed within this interface, so no additional operator station is required. According to AVT, this is intended to reduce manual review work and support more consistent decisions across operators and shifts.

AVT trained the model centrally using production data from a range of converting companies, applications and substrates, covering the quality requirements of different end markets. The company says customers’ own job data remains with them. Further model developments are delivered through regular updates.

Documenting quality decisions

Every classification and every operator correction is logged in PrintFlow. This creates an audit trail that, according to AVT, can be incorporated into quality documentation for brand owners. Operators retain responsibility for the final assessment of uncertain cases.

AutoEdit AI is available by subscription for existing AVT Helios installations. The package includes the software and the dedicated processing hardware required to run the AI models. It is installed as an addition to the existing Helios system.