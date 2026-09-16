New NC-free ink series supports circular packaging

hubergroup Print Solutions

With Gecko CyclOne, hubergroup Print Solutions introduces a nitrocellulose-free liquid ink system for flexographic and gravure printing. The polyurethane-based series is designed for surface, reverse and lamination printing. Its modular concept allows pigment concentrates to be tailored to specific applications using dedicated additives.

Nitrocellulose (NC) has been an established binder for solvent-based printing inks for decades. As packaging recyclability requirements increase, alternative binder systems are gaining importance. For Gecko CyclOne, hubergroup uses its own polyurethane technology. According to the company, the new series delivers mechanical and optical properties, as well as print quality, comparable to those of conventional NC-based systems.

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“Our in-house polyurethane expertise enables us to develop raw materials specifically for our ink systems and deliver the performance converters expect from high-quality solvent-based printing,” says Carsten Zölzer, CCO Print Solutions at hubergroup. The company also states that Gecko CyclOne offers improved recyclability compared with conventional NC- or PVC-based ink systems.

Modular system for different applications

The pigment concentrates can be formulated for surface, reverse and lamination printing using dedicated additives. The modular concept is intended to simplify inventory management and enable printers to meet different production requirements with a single ink system.

Gecko CyclOne is suitable for flexographic and gravure printing, with or without subsequent lamination. The series is also available for applications using a single solvent. The range includes white inks, CMYK process inks, varnishes and primers for printing on flexible packaging.

Transition within existing processes

According to hubergroup, PU-based ink systems are similar in use to established NC-based systems. “The transition requires adjustments, but no fundamental changes to existing processes,” explains Dr Lutz Frischmann, Product Director Flexible Packaging at hubergroup. The company supports the changeover with application advice and technical support.

Gecko CyclOne complements the existing NC-free product lines Gecko Platinum and Gecko Xtreme White. hubergroup launched its first PU-based solutions in 2015.