Packages Limited increases output to 739,910 metres

24 hours of gravure printing without downtime

Packages Limited reports that it has set a new company production record on its HELIOSTAR II gravure press from Windmöller & Hölscher (W&H). The Pakistani packaging manufacturer printed 739,910 metres within 24 hours without downtime, using eight colours on PET and PE substrates.

The previous company record stood at around 715,600 metres. Packages Limited puts the average production speed during the new run at approximately 515 m/min. The company attributes the result to continuous improvements in maintenance, operator expertise and process optimisation.

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Preparing maintenance and material supply

Preparations for the production run included machine inspections, preventive maintenance and material availability checks. Cylinder and ink preparation, along with coordination between production, engineering and quality assurance, were also part of the process.

Print quality, register accuracy, web tension and drying had to remain stable throughout the 24-hour period. An uninterrupted material supply also had to be maintained. Packages Limited identifies the HELIOSTAR II’s web handling, automation features, and web tension and register control as key technical factors, alongside drying performance and machine reliability.

Combining technology and operator expertise

Imran Salaria, Operations Manager in the Flexible Packaging business unit at Packages Limited, points to the machine’s design and the operators’ expertise as the foundations of the result. Production Manager Iftikhar Alam Shah says: “This milestone reflects the strong performance of the W&H HELIOSTAR II, together with the commitment and expertise of our team.”

Packages Limited also highlights its cooperation with W&H. According to the company, reliable technology and support from the press manufacturer are important factors in continuously improving printing performance.