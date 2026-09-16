Verpackungsdruck & Converting
Verpackungsdruck & Converting
Global Rotogravure Association

Kody and RK PrintCoat join gravure association

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Kody and RK PrintCoat join gravure association
With Kody Equipments and RK PrintCoat Instruments, the Global Rotogravure Association welcomes two suppliers whose portfolios cover production machinery and laboratory and testing equipment for printing and converting

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) has welcomed Kody Equipments and RK PrintCoat Instruments as new members. The two machinery and equipment manufacturers cover different areas: industrial production of flexible packaging and laboratory, testing and pilot applications for printing and coating.

Based in Ahmedabad, India, Kody Equipments has been developing and manufacturing printing and converting machinery for the flexible packaging industry for more than 25 years. Its portfolio includes gravure presses, solventless and solvent-based laminators, and combination laminators. It also supplies slitter rewinders, inspection and doctoring rewinders, accessories and spare parts. According to the company, more than 1,500 Kody machines are installed and operating worldwide.

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Laboratory and pilot equipment for material and process development

Founded in 1962, UK-based RK PrintCoat Instruments manufactures laboratory, proofing, testing and pilot equipment for the printing, coating and converting industries. Its systems are used in research and development, quality control, colour matching, printability testing and process development.

The portfolio ranges from laboratory coating and proofing equipment to pilot systems supporting multiple coating methods and reel-to-reel processes. The technology is used in gravure, flexographic and other printing and coating processes. Applications include printing inks, flexible packaging, plastic films and metal foils, adhesives, barrier coatings and printed electronics.

The GRA brings together gravure printers, cylinder manufacturers, engravers and suppliers worldwide. Building on the legacy of the European Rotogravure Association (ERA), founded in 1956, it is dedicated to international cooperation and the technological development of gravure printing.

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