Flexible slitting technology for evolving market demands

Modular machine platform

The demands placed on modern converting processes are increasing continuously. Shorter delivery times, a growing variety of materials and stringent quality requirements call for machinery that combines precision, productivity and flexibility. Manufacturers of flexible packaging and converted papers, in particular, need slitting and rewinding systems capable of processing a wide range of materials reliably while remaining economical to operate.

With the new TitanSlitter SilverLine Series, unveiled at K 2025, Kampf offers a machine platform specifically designed to address these requirements. Based on the established TitanSlitter, the platform has undergone systematic further development. The slitter-rewinder range combines a compact footprint with a high degree of process reliability and flexible, modular configuration options. It is therefore aimed both at companies with limited production space and at operations with demanding automation and throughput requirements.

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One platform, four machine concepts

The SilverLine Series includes both duplex and turret slitter rewinders, each available with either an integrated or a separate unwind section. This allows the machine to be tailored closely to the respective production environment.

The duplex versions are particularly suitable for applications in which flexibility and a compact machine layout are the main priorities. The version with an integrated unwind significantly reduces the required footprint, while the separate-unwind configuration provides additional space for operation, maintenance or the integration of further process steps.

The turret version is designed for high-volume production lines. Automated reel changes can significantly reduce downtime, thereby increasing machine availability and productivity. Dynamic shaft support during rotation also helps maintain consistent winding quality and prevents the rewind shafts from twisting or deflecting.

Designed for a wide range of materials

The machines in the SilverLine Series are designed to process a variety of web materials, including:

Plastic films

Laminates

Converted papers

Depending on their individual properties, materials with thicknesses ranging from 10 to 200 µm can be processed. Working widths of up to 1,750 mm and unwind diameters of up to 1,300 mm allow a broad range of parent reels to be converted economically. Finished reels can reach diameters of up to 610 mm. Machine speeds of up to 700 m/min underline the platform’s suitability for high-performance industrial applications.

Precision as the key to product quality

In slitting operations, cut quality has a direct impact on the quality of the finished product. The SilverLine Series therefore supports different slitting methods, including razor and shear slitting. This allows users to select the most appropriate method for the respective material and application.

Digital positioning aids facilitate the precise adjustment of upper and lower knives and significantly reduce set-up times. Automatic knife positioning is available as an option, further accelerating set-up processes and minimising operator errors.

The machine series also offers numerous configuration options for the rewinding process. Friction or expanding shafts enable the winding tension to be adapted to the material, while laser systems support the precise positioning of winding cores. The result is consistent roll build with a high degree of repeatability.

Modularity as an investment advantage

A key feature of the SilverLine Series is its consistently modular architecture. Companies can configure the machine to match their production processes and expand it as requirements change.

Depending on the version, the following equipment can be integrated:

Splicing tables for efficient reel changes

Automatic cross-cutting units for turret machines

Electric lifting systems for parent reels

Various unloading systems

Edge-trim extraction systems

Combinations of razor and shear slitting

Inline processes such as laser perforation or die-cutting

This modularity helps protect the investment over the long term and facilitates adaptation to new products or market requirements.

Ergonomics and ease of operation

In addition to performance, ergonomics are playing an increasingly important role in modern production equipment. The version with a separate unwind section provides particularly good access to the relevant machine areas, making both material changes and maintenance work easier.

Intuitive operation reduces the amount of training required for machine operators and supports safe production, even when jobs change frequently.

Lifecycle services support machine availability

Modern production equipment remains in operation for many years. Machine performance therefore extends well beyond commissioning. Kampf supports the SilverLine Series throughout its lifecycle with service and support offerings designed to maintain high machine availability and long-term production reliability. These include maintenance, spare-parts supply and technical assistance with optimisation and modernisation projects.

Conclusion

The TitanSlitter SilverLine Series combines a compact footprint, high process precision and modular expandability within a consistent machine platform. Whether configured as a duplex or turret machine, it provides users with an economical solution for a wide variety of slitting and rewinding tasks involving flexible packaging materials, films and converted papers.

With high operating speeds, a wide range of equipment options and a design focused on productivity, the SilverLine Series offers converting companies a future-ready investment for making their production processes more efficient, flexible and quality-oriented.