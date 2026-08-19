Verpackungsdruck & Converting
Verpackungsdruck & Converting
Cooperation in Indonesia

W&H to represent Nordmeccanica

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
W&H to represent Nordmeccanica
The W&H team will provide local sales and service support for Nordmeccanica equipment in Indonesia. (Source: W&H)

Windmöller & Hölsccher (W&H) Asia Pacific has become Nordmeccanica’s official representative in Indonesia. The companies are thus combining their local sales and service activities for the production and converting of flexible packaging.

Nordmeccanica contributes its portfolio of coating, laminating and metallizing equipment. W&H complements the cooperation with its machinery solutions for flexible packaging production and its established sales and service organization in Indonesia. Customers will therefore have a local point of contact for both portfolios.

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“Indonesia is an important growth market for the packaging industry. With experienced local sales and service teams, we can provide our customers with responsive support tailored to the requirements of the local market,” said Maximilian Cluesserath, Managing Director of W&H in Indonesia.

Nordmeccanica’s portfolio includes solvent-based, solvent-free and water-based laminators as well as equipment for coating and metallizing applications. The two companies have already been working together for several years.

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