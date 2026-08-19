W&H to represent Nordmeccanica

Cooperation in Indonesia

Windmöller & Hölsccher (W&H) Asia Pacific has become Nordmeccanica’s official representative in Indonesia. The companies are thus combining their local sales and service activities for the production and converting of flexible packaging.

Nordmeccanica contributes its portfolio of coating, laminating and metallizing equipment. W&H complements the cooperation with its machinery solutions for flexible packaging production and its established sales and service organization in Indonesia. Customers will therefore have a local point of contact for both portfolios.

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“Indonesia is an important growth market for the packaging industry. With experienced local sales and service teams, we can provide our customers with responsive support tailored to the requirements of the local market,” said Maximilian Cluesserath, Managing Director of W&H in Indonesia.

Nordmeccanica’s portfolio includes solvent-based, solvent-free and water-based laminators as well as equipment for coating and metallizing applications. The two companies have already been working together for several years.