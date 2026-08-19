Verpackungsdruck & Converting
Verpackungsdruck & Converting
Tobacco packaging

Viscosity Control for Ten-Colour Gravure Press

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Viscosity Control for Ten-Colour Gravure Press
Fasnacht Dynamics commissioned its viscosity control system on a ten-colour DCM e-Athena gravure press near Guadalajara, Mexico (Source: Fasnacht Dynamics)

Fasnacht Dynamics has commissioned an automatic viscosity control system at a customer’s facility near Guadalajara, Mexico. The solution was integrated into a ten-colour e-Athena gravure press supplied by French press manufacturer DCM ATN. The machine is used to produce tobacco packaging.

The installed system comprises several S6-FB falling-ball viscometers from Fasnacht Dynamics. The measuring devices are supplemented by centralised software, temperature control and automatic solvent mixing. These components monitor the viscosity and temperature of the printing inks and are intended to keep them stable throughout the production process.

Anzeige

The central control system allows the relevant ink parameters to be monitored and adjusted. Controlled solvent addition is designed to compensate for changes in ink viscosity during longer production runs. The aim is to maintain consistent ink processing conditions and stable press performance.

The installation in Mexico is a joint project between Fasnacht Dynamics and DCM ATN. According to Fasnacht Dynamics, another commissioning project involving a DCM press is already planned in South Africa.

Schlagwörter: , ,

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

W&H to represent Nordmeccanica

W&H to represent Nordmeccanica

Weiterlesen

International Gravure Days return to the association’s roots in Munich

Weiterlesen
ML2 Evolution handles webs up to 1,530 millimetres wide

Comexi combines five application technologies in one laminator

Weiterlesen
Flexible slitting technology for evolving market demands

Flexible slitting technology for evolving market demands

Weiterlesen
LOUPE puts flexible packaging centre stage

LOUPE puts flexible packaging centre stage

Weiterlesen
Sales rise sharply, while volumes continue to decline

Barrier and water-based systems drive market growth

Weiterlesen