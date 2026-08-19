Viscosity Control for Ten-Colour Gravure Press

Tobacco packaging

Fasnacht Dynamics has commissioned an automatic viscosity control system at a customer’s facility near Guadalajara, Mexico. The solution was integrated into a ten-colour e-Athena gravure press supplied by French press manufacturer DCM ATN. The machine is used to produce tobacco packaging.

The installed system comprises several S6-FB falling-ball viscometers from Fasnacht Dynamics. The measuring devices are supplemented by centralised software, temperature control and automatic solvent mixing. These components monitor the viscosity and temperature of the printing inks and are intended to keep them stable throughout the production process.

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The central control system allows the relevant ink parameters to be monitored and adjusted. Controlled solvent addition is designed to compensate for changes in ink viscosity during longer production runs. The aim is to maintain consistent ink processing conditions and stable press performance.

The installation in Mexico is a joint project between Fasnacht Dynamics and DCM ATN. According to Fasnacht Dynamics, another commissioning project involving a DCM press is already planned in South Africa.