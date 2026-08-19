International Gravure Days return to the association’s roots in Munich

GRA Marks 70 Years of Industry Representation

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) is marking its 70th anniversary in 2026. The occasion will be celebrated during the International Gravure Days, held in Munich from 7 to 9 October – in the city where the association was founded and continues to maintain its headquarters.

The organisation now known as the Global Rotogravure Association was founded in Munich in 1956 as the European Rotogravure Association (ERA). Established by leading European printing and publishing companies, it was created to provide the gravure industry with a collective voice and to support the technical advancement of the printing process.

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Today, the GRA represents companies operating in packaging, decorative and publication gravure, alongside cylinder manufacturers, engravers, machinery suppliers and other businesses serving the sector. Its remit encompasses the exchange of technical expertise, support for scientific and industry-led projects, participation in international standardisation committees and the representation of the gravure industry in political and regulatory matters. Environmental protection, health and occupational safety also form part of its work.

From European Origins to a Global Outlook

The association has progressively broadened its geographical scope. In 2025, the former ERA adopted the name Global Rotogravure Association, reflecting both its increasingly international membership and the continued importance of gravure in Asia, Africa and the Americas. The change was accompanied by amendments to the association’s governance structures, facilitating digital meetings and broader participation across national borders and time zones.

The composition of the GRA Board also reflects this international direction. Simon Sonn of 4Packaging Africa has served as President since the International Gravure Days 2025, while representatives from India and China have also joined the Board. The association intends to continue its work on sustainability and standardisation while strengthening its engagement with printers, converters and brand owners.

The scope of gravure now extends from flexible packaging and decorative papers to publications, security products and technical applications. Accordingly, the association’s work increasingly addresses digitalisation, automation, colour management and the environmental performance of the process, alongside the continued technical development of gravure itself.

Anniversary Programme in Munich

The GRA’s anniversary will provide the framework for the International Gravure Days, which will take place from 7 to 9 October 2026 at the Munich Marriott Hotel City West. The opening day will feature the Management Meeting for members, followed by an informal get-together. The main conference and anniversary gala dinner are scheduled for 8 October, while a visit to the Spaten brewery will conclude the programme on 9 October.

The conference will examine both technological developments and changing market requirements. Davide Garavaglia of Bobst will discuss the role of digital technologies in shaping the future of gravure, while Tobias Enk of Lebbing Automation & Drives will explore opportunities arising from the digitalisation of conventional gravure processes. Dr Abhay Sharma of Toronto Metropolitan University will address expanded colour gamut printing and the production of spot colours without dedicated spot-colour inks.

Further presentations will consider potential upgrades in decorative and packaging printing, growth in the Indian packaging market and the transition from paper to plastic substrates from a printer’s perspective. Confirmed speakers include Miriam Bär of Adphos, Kaushik Nag of Jupiter Group and Christophe Simoneau of Simpak Label.

The participation fee is €999 for GRA members and €1,350 for non-members, excluding VAT. The fee covers conference catering, the gala dinner, the informal get-together and the scheduled coach transfers. Hotel accommodation is not included.