Saueressig Türkiye Joins the Global Rotogravure Association

Company strengthens international network with expertise in gravure prepress and cylinder production for packaging applications

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) has announced the admission of Saueressig Türkiye as a new member. With this step, the company expands the association’s global network, contributing its expertise in gravure prepress and cylinder production for packaging applications.

Saueressig Türkiye provides specialized prepress services and cylinder manufacturing solutions tailored to the needs of the packaging industry. Its capabilities cover key stages of the gravure process, including reproduction, engraving, and cylinder preparation, helping to ensure consistent print quality and reliable production performance.

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The company places strong emphasis on efficient workflows and close collaboration with customers, enabling practical and market-oriented solutions for industrial applications. At the same time, Saueressig Türkiye operates independently and is not part of the Saueressig Group.

By joining the GRA, Saueressig Türkiye becomes part of a global network of gravure industry leaders, supporting technical exchange and fostering collaboration across the international printing and packaging sector.