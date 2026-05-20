Verpackungsdruck & Converting
Verpackungsdruck & Converting
Company strengthens international network with expertise in gravure prepress and cylinder production for packaging applications

Saueressig Türkiye Joins the Global Rotogravure Association

von Ansgar Wessendorf,

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) has announced the admission of Saueressig Türkiye as a new member. With this step, the company expands the association’s global network, contributing its expertise in gravure prepress and cylinder production for packaging applications.

Saueressig Türkiye provides specialized prepress services and cylinder manufacturing solutions tailored to the needs of the packaging industry. Its capabilities cover key stages of the gravure process, including reproduction, engraving, and cylinder preparation, helping to ensure consistent print quality and reliable production performance.

Anzeige

The company places strong emphasis on efficient workflows and close collaboration with customers, enabling practical and market-oriented solutions for industrial applications. At the same time, Saueressig Türkiye operates independently and is not part of the Saueressig Group.

By joining the GRA, Saueressig Türkiye becomes part of a global network of gravure industry leaders, supporting technical exchange and fostering collaboration across the international printing and packaging sector.

Schlagwörter: , ,

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Reproducible web position thanks to a mechanically adjustable clamping shaft

Weiterlesen
W&H Completes Major Rhode Island Expansion

W&H Completes Major Rhode Island Expansion

Weiterlesen
Gravure Printing: Better Than Its Reputation

Better Than Its Reputation

Weiterlesen
Hybrid Software Joins Amazon's Transparency Service Provider Network, Integrating Transparency's GS1 2D Serialization Into Packaging Workflows

Hybrid Software Joins Amazon Transparency Program as Service Partner

Weiterlesen
Vetaphone Launches New Corona System for Extrusion Lines

Vetaphone Launches New Corona System for Extrusion Lines

Weiterlesen
A Life Dedicated to Packaging Printing – Stephan Lammers Retires from Saueressig

A Life Dedicated to Packaging Printing – Stephan Lammers Retires from Saueressig

Weiterlesen