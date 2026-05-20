W&H Completes Major Rhode Island Expansion

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After two year of construction, W&H’s expansion, doubling warehouse capacity and significantly expanding office space is complete. The company celebrated this investment in both employees and customers at a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on May 1st.

Among those present were U.S. Congressman Gabe Amo; RI Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor; RI State Senator Thomas Paolino; RI State Representative Maryann Shallcross Smith; Lincoln Town Administrator Phillip Gould; Lincoln Town Councilwoman Pam Azar; and Dr. Sascha Witt, Chief Sales Officer of Windmoeller & Hoelscher SE & Co. KG in Lengerich, Germany, along with other community representatives.

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“This expansion reflects our unyielding commitment to serving customers across the United States and Canada,” said Andrew Wheeler, President of Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation. “Our business is built on relationships and service, and this investment allows us to continue growing our team while delivering the level of support our customers rely on.”

The expansion increases operational capacity and supports continued team growth in North America. A new warehouse expands storage of spare parts for both W&H and its subsidiary, GARANT, allowing for more efficient order fulfillment. Currently, over 70% of orders are delivered overnight from our stock in Rhode Island.

In line with its global sustainability strategy, W&H has installed photovoltaic panels expected to generate most of the facility’s electricity needs, including powering the HVAC system. The project was supported by federal funding as well as a grant from the Rhode Island Renewable Energy Fund.

“We designed this new office and warehouse with our employees front and center. We wanted to create a place where people feel at home and can do their best work,” added Wheeler. “That meant making the space both comfortable and practical, with more workstations, sit-to-stand desks, additional natural light, and areas that support both collaboration and focused work. We also built the facility with future growth in mind, knowing this is an investment in the next chapter of our company.”

Construction partners for the project included Rhode Island–based Vision 3 Architects and Vonsol Construction, alongside Insite Engineering Services, GZA Geoenvironmental, Odeh Engineers, and Avid Engineers.

W&H’s North American operations have grown to almost 100 employees, representing a 20% increase over the past two years. The company achieved record sales of $300 million in North America in 2024, contributing to $1.2 billion in global revenue.

“We’re proud to celebrate this milestone with the Windmoeller & Hoelscher team,” said Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor. “W&H’s decision to double its warehouse and office space and expand its North American presence here in Rhode Island reflects the strength of our business environment. We are also pleased to support this project through Commerce’s Renewable Energy Fund, helping advance a solar installation that will offset the facility’s energy use. We look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come.”