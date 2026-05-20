Vetaphone Launches New Corona System for Extrusion Lines

Flexible packaging (films)

Vetaphone, the inventor and pioneer of corona surface treatment, has introduced a new model specifically designed for the blown film market. The new system, designated VE2C-K, will be showcased at the upcoming Plast exhibition in Milan.

As part of its ongoing commitment to surface treatment technology, the Danish manufacturer announced the launch of the new model, which has been specifically engineered and manufactured for blown film applications. The VE2C-K is ideally suited to the vertical web path characteristic of blown film extrusion and offers unrestricted access for web threading. The system is equipped as standard with 200 mm diameter rollers capable of handling high corona power levels when required.

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Vetaphone emphasizes that reliable performance is essential for smooth, uninterrupted production, particularly in downstream converting processes. The company’s corona technology is therefore designed to meet individual customer requirements through tailor-made solutions — with the new VE2C-K serving as a prime example.

According to Kevin McKell, Chief Sales Officer at Vetaphone:

“The VE2C-K is a fully featured corona treater for blown film production. It combines our 75 years of expertise in surface treatment with the latest manufacturing technologies to deliver a corona treater that extruders can practically ‘set and forget’.”

The key to delivering consistent dyne levels across a wide range of substrates lies in the combination of ultra-efficient generators and the superior design of the corona station equipped with advanced electrodes.

Vetaphone generators are also available in an OEM-integrated version, enabling machine manufacturers to optimize both system design and overall costs. In addition to Vetaphone’s proprietary iCC8 HMI, several fieldbus options are available, including Profinet, Modbus, and Powerlink, allowing seamless integration into OEM control environments.

Like all Vetaphone corona stations, the VE2C-K enables operators to configure segmented treatment for partial or lane treatment and to perform maintenance within minutes — maximizing production uptime.

Standard specifications for the VE2C-K include treatment widths ranging from 950 mm to 2,600 mm, while additional widths are available on request. Operating speeds of up to 500 m/min significantly exceed the current speeds of most blown film lines, ensuring the system remains future-proof for upcoming industry developments.

Electrodes are available in either aluminum or stainless steel, while roller coverings can be specified in silicone, vulcanized rubber, or ceramic.