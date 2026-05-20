Hybrid Software Joins Amazon Transparency Program as Service Partner

Product Identification and Traceability

Hybrid Software, a global provider of enterprise workflow solutions for the packaging and printing industry, announces its position as Transparency Service Provider for Amazon Transparency program supporting advanced variable data printing and serialization capabilities.

Amazon Transparency is a product identification and serialization service that helps brand owners and retailers proactively prevent counterfeit products, ensure product authenticity, and increase supply chain visibility. The program requires the application of unique, unit-level barcodes on product packaging, enabling verification at every point in the supply chain and prior to shipment to customers.

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Artflow, Hybrid Brandz’s artwork management software, streamlines the artwork workflow for brand owners, retailers, and design agencies. It automatically retrieves Amazon Transparency codes during briefing and embeds them directly into artwork proofs, ensuring accuracy and approval readiness within its browser-based viewer. Built on Hybrid Software technology, Artflow also enables high-speed, commercial-scale variable data barcode generation for production environments.

Downstream, Hybrid Software delivers advanced variable data printing and serialization through its industry-standard solutions PACKZ and CLOUDFLOW. Together, these technologies provide a seamless, end-to-end workflow—from code retrieval and artwork approval through barcode generation and print production—fully integrated into existing packaging and label production environments.

The Transparency program also reflects a broader industry shift driven by GS1 Sunrise 2027, which promotes the adoption of next-generation, data-rich 2D barcodes to support enhanced traceability, authentication, and consumer engagement. As retailers and marketplaces respond to GS1 Sunrise requirements, Amazon Transparency represents a large-scale, practical implementation of unit-level serialization and verification. Hybrid Software has long anticipated this transition, delivering GS1-compliant barcode generation through PACKZ for packaging design and prepress, and automated print production through its CLOUDFLOW workflow software.

“As serialization and unit-level traceability become foundational requirements for global commerce, brand owners need proven, scalable technology partners,” said Igor Vandromme, VP/GM at Hybrid Brandz. “Hybrid Software is proud to support Amazon Transparency by delivering robust, production-ready solutions that help brands protect their products, their customers, and their reputation.”

“We are pleased to welcome Hybrid Software to the Transparency Service Provider Network (TSPN), helping us simplify the complex processes typically associated with unit-level serialization and packaging changes,” said Michael Manley, Senior Manager, Global Business Development (Tech) at Amazon. “Their technology integrates seamlessly into existing production environments, enabling brand owners to generate and manage serialized Transparency barcodes efficiently and at scale from the Hybrid Brandz artwork management software, Artflow. Amazon Transparency is now a standard part of a workflow rather than a secondary or exception-based process. This is particularly important as the industry moves from 1D to 2D codes in support of GS1 Sunrise 2027.”

This integration provides brand owners with a reliable, future-ready approach to serialization and compliance, delivering confidence and operational assurance as barcode and traceability requirements continue to evolve across global retail channels. Together, Amazon and Hybrid Software reinforce Hybrid Software’s leadership in variable data printing, serialization, and packaging workflow automation, positioning the company at the forefront of the industry’s transition toward authenticated, connected, and data-driven packaging.