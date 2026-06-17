International Gravure Days 2026 | 7–9 October 2026 | Munich, Germany

From 7–9 October 2026, the international gravure community will gather in Munich, Germany, for a very special edition of the International Gravure Days. The event will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) and return to the city where the association is headquartered and where its history began seven decades ago.

Taking place shortly after Munich’s world-famous Oktoberfest, the anniversary event will bring together gravure printers, converters, suppliers, technology partners and industry experts from around the world. Under the theme “70 Years of GRA – Strong Tradition. Stronger Future.”, participants will celebrate the achievements of the past while looking ahead to the innovations and opportunities shaping the future of gravure printing.

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For seven decades, the GRA has served as an international platform for knowledge exchange, technical dialogue and collaboration across the global gravure community. The 2026 International Gravure Days will continue this tradition by providing a forum for industry leaders and partners to discuss technological developments, market trends, sustainability challenges and the future direction of the gravure sector.

The programme will begin on Wednesday, 7 October, with the GRA Management Meeting, followed by an informal get-together that will offer participants the opportunity to reconnect with colleagues and establish new international contacts in a relaxed atmosphere.

On Thursday, 8 October, the International Gravure Days Conference will take centre stage. Experts from across the industry will share insights into current developments, emerging technologies and future strategies for gravure printing. The day will conclude with a special Gala Dinner celebrating the 70th anniversary of the GRA and the global community that has supported its development.

To highlight the international character of the occasion, guests are invited to attend the Gala Dinner either in elegant evening wear or in traditional attire representing their cultural heritage. Whether Dirndl and Lederhosen, Saree and Kurta, Kimono, Dashiki or other regional clothing, participants will contribute to a colourful celebration of the diversity and global spirit of the gravure industry.

The anniversary programme will conclude on Friday, 9 October, with an exclusive visit to the historic Spaten Brewery in Munich. This special excursion will combine cultural experience, informal networking and Bavarian hospitality, providing a memorable finale to the event.

The International Gravure Days 2026 will be more than a conference—it will be a celebration of seven decades of cooperation, innovation and progress within the global gravure community. Join us in Munich as we honour a strong tradition and shape an even stronger future.

Registration is now open.