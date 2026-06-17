The Inventors of the Pivot Bearing

Boschert

Boschert, based in Lörrach, Germany, is widely regarded as the pioneer of pivot bearing technology for web handling machinery used in the processing of paper, film and textile rolls. Drawing on more than 70 years of continuous product development, the company has established itself as a specialist in this field. The close integration of engineering and manufacturing has further contributed to its international reputation. In addition to web handling solutions, Boschert also develops and manufactures equipment for sheet metal processing, including notching machines, punching systems, copper processing centres, as well as plasma and laser cutting systems.

The company’s success story dates back to the 1950s, when Boschert developed the original pivot bearing in Lörrach. The innovation quickly gained acceptance throughout the web handling industry and has since become a standard component in unwinding and rewinding applications. The bearing serves as the mounting point for winding and expanding shafts, enabling the precise transmission of torque via bearing journals, even at high web speeds.

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A distinctive feature of the Boschert design is the automatic locking mechanism integrated into the handwheel. This construction enhances operational safety and helps ensure reliable machine performance. Complementary braking systems and web tension control units are widely used on unwinders, often in combination with sliding pivot bearings. Today, the product range includes bearing systems designed for roll weights ranging from 150 kilograms to 64 tonnes, capable of transmitting torques from 40 to 41,000 Newton metres.

Bearing Solutions for Every Application

Since its introduction in the 1950s, the Boschert C-Bearing has become an industry standard in web handling applications. Its combination of durability, reliability and cost-effectiveness has made it a preferred choice for converters worldwide. The VT Bearing has likewise established itself over many years of operation. Its design extends machine service life by allowing only wear components to be replaced rather than the complete bearing assembly.

Opening the Door to Automation

With the introduction of the P-Series, Boschert took an important step towards automated web handling systems. The series features pneumatically actuated opening and closing mechanisms, enabling automated operation of the bearing units. Integrated sensors provide real-time status information, indicating whether a bearing is open or closed, and can be directly incorporated into a machine’s monitoring and control architecture.

Building on this concept, Boschert developed the A-Series, which retains the same mounting points and load capacities as the company’s mechanical bearing systems. This allows existing customers to modernise their equipment without requiring modifications to machine design or installation geometry. The newly developed Smartbox control unit completes the upgrade package, providing a straightforward pathway to increased automation and enhanced operational efficiency.