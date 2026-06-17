Gravure at Your Fingertips

Stuttgart Media University (HdM)

From 8 to 10 July in Stuttgart, Germany, Stuttgart Media University (HdM) will offer an intensive introduction to gravure cylinder preparation and printing, combining expert instruction with live demonstrations and hands-on practical experience.

HdM is the only university in Europe to operate a complete gravure production line, covering every stage from cylinder preparation through to rotogravure printing. As a result, its gravure cylinder preparation and printing department occupies a unique position within European higher and continuing education. Participants have the opportunity to experience the entire gravure process at close range and to evaluate the quality of each production step using specialised measurement and testing equipment.

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The course provides a comprehensive introduction to gravure printing in both theory and practice. Participants will follow the complete production workflow, beginning with copper electroplating and continuing through surface preparation and finishing, layout creation, electromechanical cylinder engraving and finally gravure printing on a range of paper grades using different ink viscosities. Alongside electromechanical engraving, the programme also examines the workflows and technological principles of modern cylinder imaging processes such as laser-assisted etching and direct laser engraving. Recent developments in cylinder surface technologies will likewise be addressed.

A distinctive feature of the course is its strong practical orientation. All production stages are demonstrated and carried out using the equipment available in the university’s cylinder preparation and gravure printing laboratories. Participants will develop their own layout, take part in cylinder preparation and engraving, and print their design on different substrates. Throughout the programme, the results will be analysed and assessed using professional quality-control and measurement systems, providing valuable insight into the interaction between the various stages of gravure production.

Designed as an entry-level programme, the course offers a practical overview of the entire gravure process chain. It is particularly suited to employees of gravure printing companies, cylinder engraving specialists, reproduction and prepress professionals, as well as representatives from paper, substrate and ink manufacturing. It also provides an ideal introduction for professionals entering the gravure industry from related fields. As the programme focuses on fundamentals and process understanding, it is not intended as advanced operator training for experienced gravure production specialists.

To ensure intensive hands-on participation and close interaction with instructors, enrolment is limited to just ten participants. This small-group format enables every attendee to play an active role throughout the production process and to develop a deeper understanding of gravure technology from cylinder preparation to the finished printed product.

Register now and experience gravure technology first-hand.