GSE Launches Program to Extend the Service Life of Ink Dispensing Systems

New service initiative combines refurbishment, maintenance and remanufacturing to support sustainability and resource efficiency

GSE has introduced its new Extended Life Program, a comprehensive service initiative designed to support the lifecycle management of ink dispensing systems. The program targets label and packaging converters operating flexographic, gravure and screen printing processes and aims to extend the operational life of existing equipment, maintain system performance and reduce environmental impact.

The Extended Life Program brings together a range of existing and newly developed services within a structured lifecycle support framework. These include equipment refurbishment and recalibration, preventive maintenance, technical retrofits, software upgrades and functional enhancements, as well as measures to improve energy efficiency. The program also covers electrification upgrades, solvent recovery retrofits and support for plant relocations and ink conversions. The objective is to help customers protect the long-term value of their installed systems while adapting them to evolving production requirements and sustainability targets.

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According to GSE, the initiative addresses a number of challenges currently facing the printing and converting industry, including growing sustainability expectations, increasing material costs and ongoing uncertainty within global supply chains. Against this backdrop, extending equipment lifecycles and improving operational resilience are becoming increasingly important.

Modular Approach Supports Long-Term Asset Utilisation

Depending on individual production requirements and existing system configurations, GSE’s dispensing and software platforms can be adapted to accommodate changing operational needs. This includes transitions between different ink technologies, the adoption of alternative energy sources, the integration of new workflow concepts and the implementation of additional sustainability measures.

Maarten Hummelen, Marketing Director at GSE Dispensing, points to the mounting pressures faced by converters. Sustainability targets, cost control, shorter lead times and uncertainty surrounding the availability of critical resources are among the industry’s key concerns. The program is intended to help customers maximise the value of existing investments while simultaneously reducing their environmental footprint.

The initiative builds on GSE’s modular design philosophy, which enables its Colorsat dispensing systems to be upgraded and adapted throughout their service life rather than being replaced entirely. The same principle applies to the company’s Ink Manager software platform, whose functionality can be expanded as operational requirements evolve. According to GSE, more than 300 of its dispensing systems have remained in operation worldwide for over 20 years.

Circular Economy and Remanufacturing at the Core

GSE also views the extension of equipment lifecycles as an important contribution to circular economy principles. By prolonging the use of existing systems, the demand for new equipment can be reduced, helping to lower the consumption of raw materials and resources. At the same time, the environmental impacts associated with manufacturing can be distributed over a longer operational period.

Complementing the Extended Life Program is the company’s ongoing development of its Next Life Program, which focuses on the professional remanufacturing of selected dispensing systems. Following comprehensive inspection, refurbishment and performance validation, these systems are reintroduced to the market. According to GSE, remanufactured equipment can provide a cost-effective alternative to new investments while contributing to lower material consumption and improved resource efficiency.