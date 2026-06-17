Follmann has been developing solvent-free ink systems since the 1980s

More Than 40 Years of Expertise in Water-Based Printing Inks

For more than four decades, Follmann has been developing water-based printing inks and has established itself as an experienced specialist in solvent-free ink systems. The company’s early commitment to this technology continues to shape its activities today and forms the foundation for a wide range of applications in the packaging and printing industries.

Follmann began developing water-based solutions as early as the 1980s, at a time when solvent-based systems were still widely used throughout the market. A significant milestone was achieved in 1984 with the development of solvent-free tissue printing inks, marking an important step in the company’s long-term technology strategy.

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In the mid-1990s, Follmann made the strategic decision to consistently focus its portfolio on water-based printing inks and phase out solvent-based systems completely. With this move, the company anticipated a development that has since gained increasing importance across the packaging and printing sectors due to stricter regulatory requirements and growing sustainability objectives. Today, Follmann can look back on more than 40 years of experience in the development and production of water-based printing inks.

Follmann’s ink systems are used in a wide range of applications, including napkins, packaging papers, bags and sacks, gift wrapping papers and flexible food packaging. Alongside excellent print quality, key priorities include reliable processing performance, regulatory compliance and more sustainable production processes.

“Our long-standing experience demonstrates that sustainable innovation is the result of consistent development work carried out over decades,” explains Managing Director Dr Henrik Follmann. “Our early focus on water-based systems provides a strong technological foundation for today’s advanced packaging and printing applications.”

Looking ahead, Follmann intends to further expand its expertise in water-based technologies and continue developing high-performance ink solutions for a broad range of applications. The combination of decades of experience, technological expertise and a clear focus on specialised solutions positions the company as a reliable partner for customers worldwide.