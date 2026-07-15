Amcor appoints Scott Fallon President of Flexibles North America

Flexible Packaging

Packaging company Amcor has appointed Scott Fallon President of its Amcor Flexibles North America (AFNA) business, effective immediately. He succeeds Larry Weber, who is retiring after more than 33 years with the company.

Fallon has been with Amcor for six years and most recently served as Vice President and General Manager, Protein, for AFNA and Amcor Global Flexible Packaging Solutions. In this role, he oversaw, among other initiatives, the acquisition of Moda Systems, a manufacturer of automated packaging equipment for protein products. The acquisition strengthened Amcor’s offering in the fresh meat packaging segment.

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Before joining Amcor, Fallon held senior leadership positions at industrial companies including SABIC and GE Plastics. He brings more than 25 years of experience leading international manufacturing businesses. His career has included responsibilities across materials science, engineering, operations, sales and marketing.

In his new role, Fallon will be responsible for Amcor Flexibles’ North American business. According to the company, he will focus on advancing the business through greater customer orientation, sustainable growth and the development of innovative packaging solutions.

Ryan Yost, Division President, Global Flexible Packaging Solutions at Amcor, praised Fallon’s contribution to the business over the past several years and highlighted the importance of leadership continuity for AFNA’s ongoing strategic development.