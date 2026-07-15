Datwyler Graphics automates copper processing with intelligent machine control

Gravure Cylinder Production

Datwyler Graphics has introduced new solutions for the further automation of copper surface processing in gravure cylinder production with its technologies Machine Intelligence (MI) and Contour-Cut (CC). The technologies presented at the Heliograph Innovation Day in early June are designed to reduce manual process steps, standardise workflows and improve material efficiency.

At the core of the solution is an intelligent control algorithm that automates various process steps. These include the automatic measurement of cylinder circumference and runout, as well as the calculation of the individual cylinder contour. A contactless runout measurement system and one-button operation enable a largely automated process flow, reducing the need for manual intervention and decreasing dependence on operator experience.

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By integrating Machine Intelligence technology, the CFM process (Copper Finishing Machine) can be fully automated. This supports improved process consistency while offering potential for optimising personnel requirements in cylinder production.

With Contour-Cut, Datwyler Graphics is also pursuing the goal of reducing copper consumption during the processing of gravure cylinders. By eliminating the need for manual alignment and maintaining a consistent material removal rate across the entire cylinder surface, the copper surface can be processed with greater precision. According to the company, depending on the application, copper savings of 20 to 40 micrometres per cylinder can be achieved.

The technologies presented generated significant interest at the Heliograph Innovation Day and reflect the ongoing trend towards increasingly automated and resource-efficient production processes in gravure cylinder manufacturing.