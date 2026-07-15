New machine platform enables cost-effective entry into direct laser engraving

Hell Gravure Systems: New Cellaxy C5 Smart Direct Laser System

Hell Gravure Systems is expanding its portfolio of direct laser engraving systems with the new Cellaxy C5 Smart. The machine platform is based on the established Cellaxy technology and has been developed to provide users with more economical access to direct laser engraving for gravure printing and embossing cylinders.

The Cellaxy C5 Smart combines proven technology components of the Cellaxy platform with a machine configuration tailored to different production requirements. The focus is on high process reliability, flexible engraving capabilities and an efficient design for various applications in packaging printing and cylinder production.

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A key feature of the system is the flexible design of cell geometry. This allows targeted optimisation of ink transfer and can help reduce ink consumption in relevant applications. At the same time, direct laser engraving enables the precise reproduction of lines and fine structures, supporting demanding quality requirements in packaging printing, tobacco packaging and the production of embossing cylinders.

The Cellaxy C5 Smart uses the software and automation functions of the existing Cellaxy platform. In its standard configuration, the system operates with a single-beam configuration, designed to provide a balanced combination of productivity and engraving quality.

Two machine variants are available for different application areas. The version for packaging and tobacco applications is designed for gravure cylinders with lengths of up to 2,350 mm, circumferences ranging from 300 to 1,300 mm and a maximum cylinder weight of 500 kg. A second variant for lightweight embossing applications enables the processing of rolls with lengths of up to 3,400 mm, circumferences of up to 1,300 mm and likewise a maximum weight of 500 kg.

With the Cellaxy C5 Smart, Hell Gravure Systems is expanding the range of applications for direct laser engraving and offering a machine solution that is particularly attractive for users looking to benefit from the advantages of this technology with a lower entry threshold.