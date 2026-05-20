Life Cycle Assessment Study Confirms Environmental Performance of Rotogravure Printing

Global Rotogravure Association (GRA)

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) has announced the completion of a comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study evaluating the Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) of rotogravure printing in comparison with other key printing technologies.

The study was initiated by the GRA and conducted in collaboration with the SP³ – Center for Sustainability in Printing, Processing and Packaging at Leipzig University of Applied Sciences (HTWK). It provides a standardized, application-oriented assessment of environmental impacts across the printing industry.

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Rather than comparing technologies in isolation, the study focuses on real-world application scenarios. Three representative case studies were analyzed: flexible film packaging (rotogravure vs. flexographic printing), commercial illustration printing (rotogravure vs. offset printing), and decorative paper printing (rotogravure vs. digital inkjet printing).

Using a harmonized LCA framework and applying the 100-year Global Warming Potential (GWP100) metric, the study enables consistent comparisons across technologies. The results indicate that rotogravure printing achieves comparable carbon footprint values to alternative processes when standardized production conditions, material efficiency, and optimized process parameters are applied.

A key finding of the study is that environmental performance in printing is not determined solely by the printing technology itself. Instead, factors such as substrate selection, ink systems, and process efficiency are identified as critical contributors. The authors further emphasize the importance of standardized methodologies to ensure transparent and comparable environmental assessments across the industry.

The study also highlights the value of close collaboration between academia and industry, combining scientific methodology with practical expertise to address sustainability challenges in a data-driven manner.

With this publication, the GRA provides the industry with a scientifically grounded reference for evaluating the environmental performance of printing processes and underscores ongoing efforts toward more sustainable production practices in the printing sector.