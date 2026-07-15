MCC appoints Carmen Becker President, Americas

Packaging Print

Multi-Color Corporation (MCC) has appointed Carmen Becker as President, Americas, effective July 6. In this role, she will be responsible for the label manufacturer’s business across North, Central and South America.

Becker joins MCC from Honeywell, where she most recently served as President of the Sensing Solutions business. Prior to that, she held senior leadership positions at Tetra Pak and Amcor. She brings extensive experience in leading international industrial businesses, with a strong background in business growth, operational excellence and organizational transformation.

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At MCC, Becker will assume full profit and loss (P&L) responsibility for the Americas region. According to the company, her priorities will include driving profitable growth, strengthening the commercial organization, expanding customer relationships, and improving operational performance in areas such as quality, service, productivity and forecasting. She will also join the Executive Leadership Team, where she will contribute to the company’s organizational and cultural development.

Becker holds an MBA from the University of Notre Dame, an MS in Materials Engineering from Case Western Reserve University, and a BS in Metallurgical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University. She will be based in Atlanta, Georgia.