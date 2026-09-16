Factory tour and technical presentations on gravure printing in Switzerland

GRA invites members to Rotoflex and Daetwyler SwissTec

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) will hold “GRA Talks Factory @ Rotoflex” on 19–20 November 2026 in Grenchen and Bleienbach, Switzerland. Hosted by Rotoflex AG and Daetwyler SwissTec, the event will feature a factory tour, technical presentations and group discussions on current topics in gravure printing. Participation is exclusively for GRA members and free of charge.

The event will begin on 19 November with a welcome dinner and a visit to the Daetwyler Flight Museum from 18:00 to 22:00. On 20 November, the programme runs from 09:00 to 14:00 and includes a factory tour at Rotoflex, technical presentations and opportunities for discussion among participants. Lunch is also included.

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Printing inks and doctor blades

Rotoflex AG, headquartered in Grenchen, is part of the Daetwyler Group, with Daetwyler SwissTec AG as its majority shareholder. The company supplies gravure and flexographic printing inks, colour concentrates and varnishes for flexible packaging. Its portfolio also includes products for counterfeit protection. Rotoflex serves its customers through subsidiaries and representatives in several European countries, among other channels. According to the company, exports account for more than 80 per cent of its business.

Daetwyler SwissTec, headquartered in Bleienbach, develops and manufactures doctor blades for gravure and flexographic printing as well as for special applications. Its range includes coated and uncoated doctor blades marketed under the MDC brand. Doctor blade coating is one of its core competencies. The company also supplies pressroom consumables, including cleaning agents and end seals for flexographic doctor blade chambers. On-site technical support at customers’ printing presses is also part of its offering.

Places are limited, and the GRA therefore recommends registering early. Further information and registration are available on the GRA event page.