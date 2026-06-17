Coveris Expands CPP Film Capabilities with Acquisition of GEFO in Germany

Flexible Packaging

Coveris, a leading European packaging manufacturer committed to sustainability and innovation, today announced the acquisition of the business and assets of GEFO Folienbetrieb GmbH, a well-established producer of cast polypropylene (CPP) films based in Gera, Germany. This investment presents a compelling strategic acquisition opportunity for Coveris, enabling the company to expand its leading position for speciality CPP applications.

Following substantial investments in film extrusion technology across its network, Coveris is now strategically expanding its cast polypropylene (CPP) extrusion capabilities to meet the growing demand for recyclable mono-material packaging solutions. The investment further strengthens Coveris’ recyclable packaging portfolio and supports the company’s ‘No Waste’ sustainability vision, helping customers align with upcoming European Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) requirements. In addition, this expansion further promotes vertical integration within the Coveris network, enhancing synergy potential.

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CPP films are becoming an increasingly important material category within flexible packaging due to their excellent recyclability characteristics and compatibility with mono-polymer structures. Prior to the acquisition, Coveris Kufstein was the company’s sole CPP extrusion site, operating at full capacity to meet growing customer demand.

The integration of the business of GEFO enables Coveris to expand its CPP production capabilities while broadening its product portfolio across high-growth application areas including retort packaging, lidding films, bakery bags, and medical packaging and other non-food applications.

The European CPP market is expected to grow by around 3% annually. Highly technical segments such as retort, medical, and lidding applications are expected to grow by more than 4%, mainly driven by sustainability requirements and the replacement of non-recyclable substrates.

“GEFO is an excellent addition to our existing network and further strengthens our sustainability strategy,” said Christian Kolarik, CEO of Coveris. “Demand for recyclable mono-material packaging continues to grow across Europe, making the expansion of our CPP capabilities for high-performance applications a logical next step. Through this acquisition, we are strengthening our production base and enhancing our ability to provide customers with innovative and sustainable packaging solutions that meet both evolving market needs and future regulatory requirements.”

The acquisition further reinforces Coveris’ position as a leading supplier of sustainable flexible packaging solutions across Europe.