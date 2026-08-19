X-Rite adds basic model to eXact 2 range

Colour measurement

With the eXact 2 Basic, X-Rite Pantone is expanding its family of portable spectrophotometers. The device combines density and CIELAB measurements and is intended to provide printers with an entry point into objective, data-based colour control directly at the press.

X-Rite Pantone has launched the eXact 2 Basic. The portable spectrophotometer is designed for production control in commercial and packaging printing and, according to the manufacturer, is available immediately. It can be used as a standalone device and measures both density and colour values in the CIELAB colour space.

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The device is aimed primarily at companies that still assess colour mainly by visual inspection or on the basis of density values. It is intended to enable press operators to evaluate deviations directly at the press using objective measurement data. X-Rite positions the model as a functionally focused addition to the eXact 2 family introduced in 2022.

Density and CIELAB in one device

Density measurement is an established method of process control in conventional printing. Among other applications, it supports the assessment of ink film thickness for the process colours cyan, magenta, yellow and black. However, a density value alone is not always sufficient to evaluate the colour actually produced.

The eXact 2 Basic therefore also measures L*a*b* values. In the CIELAB colour space, L* describes lightness, while a* represents the red–green axis and b* the yellow–blue axis. These coordinates can be used to calculate colour differences from a reference. This requires the reference and printed sample to be measured under comparable conditions.

For packaging printers, this additional capability is particularly relevant when working with spot and brand colours. Their appearance depends not only on the ink formulation and the amount of ink applied, but also on the substrate, surface characteristics, white ink layer and printing process. CIELAB values provide a numerical description of the result, but they do not automatically compensate for these influences.

A measuring device does not replace a defined process

X-Rite places the new device within the context of an end-to-end digital colour workflow. According to the company, this workflow extends from digital colour standards and ink formulation to press-side measurement, quality evaluation and production reporting.

A possible process begins with a digital colour reference, such as one obtained from PantoneLIVE. In addition to general Pantone standards, the platform provides substrate-dependent reference values for different packaging applications. X-Rite offers the cloud-based Autura Ink software for formulating and managing printing inks.

Values recorded at the press can subsequently be incorporated into quality-control and reporting solutions. MeasureColor is designed to evaluate colour measurement data during production. The ColorCert Suite is used to communicate colour specifications and print requirements throughout the supply chain and to consolidate and evaluate production data.

Within this process, the eXact 2 Basic serves as the measuring device at the press. However, the manufacturer describes the integrated approach for the entire eXact 2 family rather than for the Basic model alone. The software functions and interfaces available in a specific installation therefore depend on the selected instrument version and software configuration.

Selection depends on substrate and application

The focus on density and CIELAB values may suit companies looking for a straightforward solution for regular spot measurements. X-Rite offers additional models in the eXact 2 range for more extensive requirements. The eXact 2 is designed for paper and board. The Xp version is intended for applications involving films, plastic substrates and other flexible materials. The eXact 2 Plus covers additional measurement conditions according to ISO 13655 and supports both spot measurements and the scanning of measurement patches.

Before selecting a device, packaging printers should therefore determine which substrates, measurement conditions and evaluations are required in their production environment. Another relevant consideration is whether the company only needs to check individual colour values or intends to document measurement data across jobs, presses and production sites.

The eXact 2 Basic therefore expands the product family not with another comprehensive measurement and evaluation system, but with a device for basic colour control directly in the pressroom. Its practical value will depend primarily on whether digital reference data, binding tolerances and a consistently defined measurement process are already in place.